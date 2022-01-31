RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oil theft: Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Economic Sustenance Group (ESG) has urged leaders in the Niger Delta to support the armed forces in tackling crude oil theft and economic sabotage in the region.

Oil theft: Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta. [aljazirahnews]
Oil theft: Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta. [aljazirahnews]

The group made the call in a statement by its President and Secretary, Messrs Okoro Anselem and Baba Usman, on Monday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

It noted that the country had continued to suffer enormous economic losses as a result of crude oil theft in the region.

The group said environmental challenges including soot (a deep black powdery or flaky substance consisting largely of amorphous carbon, produced by the incomplete burning of organic matter) in Rivers were the consequences of the activities of crude oil thieves.

It said the people of the region were facing environmental challenges as a result of the nefarious activities of a few persons.

ESG, however, commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, for his recent operational visit to troops of the Operation Delta Safe.

It said the visit would further strengthen the troops and send a message that the armed forces were determined to protect the oil and gas installations within the zone.

It also commended the CDS for his warning that any personnel engaging in illegal oil bunkering would be punished.

“Leaders of the Niger-Delta region should as a matter of urgency intensify support and cooperation with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to deal with the nefarious activity that has caused the people serious health challenges.

“We cannot continue to neglect the soot problem in Port Harcourt and environs.

“The recent visit to the region by the Chief of Defence Staff is a pointer that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is determined to decisively deal with the situation,’’ it said.

According to the group, the country is losing revenue that would have been channeled into economic development.

“Now is the time for us to come together, restore and preserve the environment for the health of our brothers and sisters in oil producing communities,’’ the group said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oil theft: Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta

Oil theft: Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta

FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project

FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project

OAU ASUU to begin strike

OAU ASUU to begin strike

Judge orders Nigerian Navy to pay entitlements of late Ndubuisi Kanu

Judge orders Nigerian Navy to pay entitlements of late Ndubuisi Kanu

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

Gov Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to 2 best graduating OOU students

Gov Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to 2 best graduating OOU students

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom