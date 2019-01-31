A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Mr Uche Achi-Okpaga made available to newsmen on Thursday in Enugu said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting.

Achi-Okpaga said that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the organisation had evaluated the conducts of its scribe and found him wanting.

In the last three days, the secretary general has at various fora engaged in false representation of decisions of meetings of NEC and the Imeobi of Ohaneze.

He has also arrogated to himself the power of the organs of Ohaneze by altering positions taken by these organs.

These deliberate actions were discussed at todays emergency meeting of the NEC, he said.

The national publicity secretary said that the unfortunate actions of the suspended scribe were in the public domain and not in the best interest of the organisation.

Achi-Okpaga said that Okwukwu had by the suspension ceased to be part of any organ of Ohaneze.

Having personally attended the emergency meeting and denied some of the allegations against him, he is, hereby, given seven days to publicly retract and publish same in the media.

Failure to do this will make us refer the matter to a disciplinary committee for further inquiries and appropriate action and subsequent referral to the Imeobi for final decision, he said.

He said that every member or affiliate of the organisation was advised to desist from dealing with Okwukwu as secretary general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspended scribe was said to have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari during his campaign visit to Aba in Abia.

NAN reports that the President General of the pan Igbo cultural organisation, Chief Nnia Nwodo had earlier announced the endorsement of the Presidential candidate, Alhaji atiku Abubakar as its candidate for the Feb. 16 election.