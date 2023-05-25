The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ohaneze congratulates Edwin Clark at 96

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president general further described Clark as one of the most de-tribalised Nigerian patriots with surpassing credentials.

Edwin Clark (TheCable)
Edwin Clark (TheCable)

The group described Clark as a moral edifice, fearless justice crusader, astute politician, philanthropist, pathfinder and one of the most upright icons of the time.

This is contained in a statement by President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu through the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia on Thursday in Enugu

Iwuanyanwu said that it had pleased the Almighty to reward Clark for the invaluable services he had rendered to the good people of Nigeria at the various stages of his eventful life.

“Sir, in your track record of accomplishments, you have displayed empathy, selflessness, benevolence and milk of human kindness.

“You have cared for the poor, the widows, the dispossessed, oppressed and the downtrodden and the E K Clark Foundation has birthed the E K Clark University.

“You have demonstrated consistency, charismatic inter-ethnic relations, sacrifice, heroism and candour and your character comeliness, intellectual prowess, visionary and prophetic uncompromising stand on national issues are exceptional,” Iwuanyanwu said.

He stressed that, with all these virtues, Clark had cast his name on gold for generations yet unborn to see.

The president general further described Clark as one of the most de-tribalised Nigerian patriots with surpassing credentials.

Iwuanyanwu pointed out that Clark was one of the first persons that envisioned that for Nigeria to have sustainable national development, the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should be zoned to the South East.

The Igbo leader commended the courage, unwavering supports and steadfastness demonstrated by Clark in particular and the SMBLF in general for the achievements recorded by the Obi-Datti movement in the 2023 presidential election.

He extolled the intellectual wizardry, mental alertness, zeal and indomitable spirit in Chief Clark to have completed a voluminous Autobiography, the Brutal Truth, at 96.

Iwuanyanwu remarked further that Chief E K Clark (96) and Chief Ayo Adebanjo (95), the Leader of Afenifere, inspired him to accept the challenge to lead the Ohanaeze Ndigbo; explaining that if Clark and Adebanjo at above 90 could render selfless services in pursuit of equity and justice for the Igbo nation, it would be inexcusable for him, Iwuanyanwu, to abandon his people when they needed him most at 81.

It is recalled that Chief Clark had in more than several ways demonstrated an intense passion for the Igbo.

“It was Clark who facilitated the renovation and equipment of the Queens School, Enugu with state of the art facilities shortly after the Nigerian civil war.

“Eminent Igbo women that passed through the school, such as Justice Rose Ukeje (rtd), Justice Victoria Nebo, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof. Ifeoma Enemuo, Prof. Ifeoma Egbuonu, Mrs Justina Offia (SAN), Prof. Gloria Chukwukere, etc, are some of the testaments of Edwin Clark magnanimity.

“On behalf of all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed all the men and women of the Igbo nation, it is our prayers that you will remain as fit as a fiddle for many more years to come to harvest the fruit of your lofty dreams for a united, stable and prosperous Nigeria.”

