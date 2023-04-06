The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ohanaeze to petition Buhari, NASS over profiling of Igbo in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

They said that high powered Igbo delegation would be sent to Lagos to meet with some Leaders of Lagos State.

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

The group also said they would send protest letter to the National Assembly and other relevant agencies to express their feelings over the attacks on Igbos in Lagos.

Ohanaeze disclosed this in a communique it issued after the Elders in Council Virtual Meeting held on Wednesday in Enugu, signed by the Chairman, Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,

Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb. Okey Emuchay and others.

According to them, they will formally petition the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR to express their sadness and disappointment over the unfortunate development.

They said that high powered Igbo delegation would be sent to Lagos to meet with some Leaders of Lagos State with a view to to establishing a lasting cordial and peaceful relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba in Lagos.

The elders added that they had directed the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in association with Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up an enquiry to carry out full investigation into the killings and destruction of property of Igbos in Lagos.

“Amongst other terms of reference, the report must indicate: the number of Igbos killed, number of Igbos injured and hospitalized, number of Igbos permanently incapacitated.

“The report shall include the comprehensive report of Igbo assets and property destroyed including the burning of market,” they said.

The elders further said the Ohanaeze Ndigbo would ensure that all perpetrators of the criminal activity were brought to book and adequate reparation/compensations paid to the victims.

According to them, the elders have resolved that Ndigbo will no longer fold their hands and watch their kit and kin humiliated, brutalised and killed.

“Based on the foregoing, the Council of Elders directed Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up an Emergency Telephone Line where Igbos in Lagos who are victimized because of their Igbo origin will report,” they added.

They said the meeting was convened to review the painful and agonising experiences of Igbo in Lagos during the recent Nigerian General Election.

The group said that during the election, innocent Igbos residents in Lagos who came out as patriotic Nigerians to cast their votes were assaulted, brutalized and some were reported to have been killed in the process by some miscreants and thugs recruited by some desperate politicians.

“These unpatriotic Nigerians destroyed properties belonging to the Igbo, for example, a whole market was burnt. Information available to us reveal that they are still threatening the lives of Igbos and their property in Lagos State,” they said.

The Elders said, during the meeting critically reviewed the Igbo experiences in Nigeria and unanimously agreed that Igbos since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914 have remained committed towards peace, progress and economic development of Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

