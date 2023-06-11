Ohanaeze seeks arrest of Chima Uzor for alleged impersonation

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu made the request in a statement he issued on Sunday in Enugu.

Iwuanyanwu said Uzor was an impersonator and unknown to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and as such, lack capacity to make public statement on behalf of the organisation.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a publication making the rounds by one Mazi Chima Uzor who claimed to be the Director of National interest Matters in Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“In his publication, he claimed that Ohanaeze condemns Emefiele’s suspension, saying its ethnic cleansing.

“I want to state categorically that this is false in its entirety and there is no office for National Interest Matters in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,” he said.

The president-general added that Ohanaeze had no intention whatsoever to interfere with investigations by the Department of State Security or other security agents of the country.

He further said that Ohanaeze also had no intention whatsoever to interfere with the disciplinary actions by government on officials of the government.

Iwuanyanwu explained that individuals had the right to go to court and when the court of law proved the individual innocent, it would would take every step necessary to assist the individual.

“But in the other hand, if the individual is guilty, the Ohanaeze will be unable to assist.

“The case of Mazi Chima Uzor is a matter of criminal impersonation. By this disclaimer, we are requesting the security agents to treat this matter as a very serious crime case.

“We wish finally to alert the public on many fraudsters who are tarnishing the good name and reputation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by making false publications in the name of Ohanaeze for selfish interests.