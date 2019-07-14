Nnia Nwodo, the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo says the recent killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti is capable of throwing into anarchy.

Mrs Olakunrin was attacked and shot dead by armed men on Friday, July 12, 2019 along Benin-Ore highway when she was returning to Lagos after visiting her father in Ondo.

Reacting to her death, Nwodo in a statement on Sunday, July 14, 2019, said inability of security forces to bring the criminals to book is becoming worrying.

Nwobo also argued that the federal government’s claim that robbers, not herdsmen killed the 58-year-old woman has worsened a tensed situation.

The statement reads: “The continuous rampaging, plunder, rape, kidnapping and murder of innocent Nigerians by armed Fulani herdsmen has climbed to a most worrisome crescendo.”

“The inability of our security forces to disarm and prosecute these criminals gives credibility to a growing story of collusion.

“Recently, the British high commission in an advisory to British citizens in Nigeria declared 24 of our states unsafe. In the midst of these killings, their parent organisation has the effrontery to give ultimatums to the president of Nigeria to rescind his unpopular suspension, instead of cancellation of his RUGA development policy.

“Such inciting, provocative and treasonable outbursts have only been greeted by an advice that they should respect the Presidency and an unrelenting resolve to force Nigerians to accommodate such murderers in their homes under a policy that violates our constitution and all laws and court judgments relating to land use administration.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo warns that this latest murder is capable of throwing our country into uncontrollable break down of law and order. The hasty conclusion by the federal government that she was killed by armed robbers and not the suspected herdsmen who are known to have laid siege on all parts of the country perpetrating acts of banditry and killings further exacerbates the already tense situation.”

Earlier, the president of the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro described the killing of Mrs Olakunrin as an evil intent to start another tribal war.

Blaming herdsmen for her death, Okechukwu advised South-West governors to ban movement of cattle by foot in the region.