Ohanaeze rejects claim that Igbo are not prepared for presidency

He said the claim that the Igbos were not ready for the presidency should be left to the enemies or rivals of Ndigbo.

Obiozor said this in response to an article by Fredrick Nwabufo, a journalist and writer.

Nwabufo had argued that the southeast could not have produced a president because the Igbos were not prepared for the presidency.

“What did PDP do to deserve the loyalty of Igbos?’

“We, the Igbo, cannot sit by the Rivers of Babylon and lament our way to the presidency. We cannot have what we are not ready or prepared for.

“If work had been put in by Igbo political leaders in the past six years — forging alliances and mobilising consciences — the right atmosphere would have been created for the zoning of the presidency to the south-east by the foremost political parties in 2023,” the journalist had said.

Responding to Nwabufo’s claim, the president-general said the Igbos have been prepared for the position even before President Buhari assumed office in 2015.

Obiozor said it is now imperative, politically wise, and reasonable for political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the southeast.

He said, “As for those Igbos like, Fredrick Nwabufo who prefer to play the Manchurian complex as in his article in January 23, 2022 page 15, THISDAY, SUNDAY NEWSPAPER, implying that Ndigbo are not prepared, or drifting into one or another political parties should leave such criticisms to the enemies or rivals of Ndigbo.

“Patriotic Nigerians at home and abroad who understand the fundamental issues in 2023 presidency understand also the historic imperative of zoning the presidency to the south-east ,the last zone and only the zone left out in southern Nigeria in the first round of the presidency across the country.

“Consequently, indeed, it is politically wise and reasonable, morally justifiable and defensible and patriotically persuasive for all the parties to zone the presidency to the south-east.”