Ohanaeze President, Obiozor dead, cause of death revealed

Ima Elijah

Amid these speculations, the family is yet to announce Obiozor’s death.

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, has been announced as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. [cyboknews]
More revelation has emerged over speculation surrounding the death of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor’s death.

When he died: A highly placed chieftain of Ohanaeze confirmed to news reporters that Obiozor died on Monday, December 26th.

What killed the president-general: The chieftain, who wished to be anonymous informed our correspondent that Obiozor died of a heart-related disease.

He, however, said the apex Igbo body would not announce Obiozor’s death until his family makes the announcement.

“The man is dead but it’s not in our tradition to announce such death even when we have such information, we allow the family members to make such an announcement.

“He died on Monday of heart-related disease. I’m not specific about where he died but he travelled abroad and returned to Lagos.

“I was called in the early hours of December 26th that he died in the early hours,” the source said.

What you should know: There have been reports and speculations that Obiozor was dead.

Yesterday, the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had refuted reports insinuating the death of its President-General.

The rebuttal is coming after the news of Obiozor’s purported death was published in some media outlets (not Pulse) on Tuesday, December 17, 2022.

About Ohanaeze: Ohanaeze Ndigbo is an Igbo socio-cultural organization in Nigeria. The group aims to represent the interests of all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
