Ohanaeze President, Obiozor dead, cause of death revealed

When he died: A highly placed chieftain of Ohanaeze confirmed to news reporters that Obiozor died on Monday, December 26th.

What killed the president-general: The chieftain, who wished to be anonymous informed our correspondent that Obiozor died of a heart-related disease.

He, however, said the apex Igbo body would not announce Obiozor’s death until his family makes the announcement.

“The man is dead but it’s not in our tradition to announce such death even when we have such information, we allow the family members to make such an announcement.

“He died on Monday of heart-related disease. I’m not specific about where he died but he travelled abroad and returned to Lagos.

“I was called in the early hours of December 26th that he died in the early hours,” the source said.

What you should know: There have been reports and speculations that Obiozor was dead.

Yesterday, the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had refuted reports insinuating the death of its President-General.

The rebuttal is coming after the news of Obiozor’s purported death was published in some media outlets (not Pulse) on Tuesday, December 17, 2022.

What the family said: Amid these speculations, the family is yet to announce Obiozor’s death.