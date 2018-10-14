Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths commend Atiku for choosing Igbo son

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths commend Atiku for choosing Igbo son as running mate

The commendation was given through a statement issued in Owerri on Sunday by its Acting National President, Dr Kingsley Dozie and  Emeka Odom, its Assistant National Legal Adviser.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Presidential candidate Atiku hosts Davido and his girlfriend Chioma on a visit play Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths commend Atiku for choosing Igbo son as running mate (Press)

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths (Worldwide) has commended the PDP and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for choosing an Igbo son as the vice presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The commendation was given through a statement issued in Owerri on Sunday by its Acting National President, Dr Kingsley Dozie and  Emeka Odom, its Assistant National Legal Adviser.

It said that assistance of Igbo youths would be made available to the PDP having chosen Dr Peter Obi as its presidential running mate.

The group said it had already started discussing and liasing with youths of other ethnic nationalities on how to have a productive and people oriented election.

To restructure Nigeria is our priority now and we’ll get it right this time.

“The choice of the former governor, Peter Obi is great. He was not wasteful in the management of resources while serving as governor.

“Peter Obi is a good choice. He will bring business intelligence into governance.

“He is not corrupt and as a governor, he was not wasteful. Igbo youths are very happy .

“Obi’s success story as a businessman would help in reviving the nation’s economy if elected in 2019.

“The decision to pick him, we believe, is based on his outstanding performance as governor of Anambra state,” it said.

The group said that as a successful businessman,  it expected Obi to translate his wealth of experience into good governance for the nation.

They expressed optimism that he would not disappoint Ndigbo in particular and Nigeria at large.

The group had earlier commended the PDP for electing Abubakar as its presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

It’s leader, Dr Kingsley Dozie, described Abubakar as an apostle of restructuring.

He promised that his group would liase with its parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, alongside “our brothers after our consultations and get it right this time.”

“The party’ s primary was free and fair and the most credible presidential primaries.

“Igbo youths are pleased with the party’s style of leadership and particularly the restructuring agenda of its candidate which placed him first in the race.

“Consequently, the leadership of igbo youths, led by Kingsley Dozie, shall mobilize all igbo youths, home and abroad, to ensure that a better candidate who places our interest as a priority and who will genuinely restructure Nigeria emerged as the president of Nigeria come 2019,” he said.

Dozie said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing was now out to protect, preserve and promote the welfare of ndigbo through massive mobilization of the youths to vote for a preferred, detribilized and someone who would put smiles on the faces of people in the forthcoming presidential election.

He urged the youths to ensure they had their PVCs, saying that was the surest way to electing credible candidates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban listbullet
2 Buhari bans 50 high profile Nigerians from travelling abroadbullet
3 Airplane bursts into flames inside Lagos airportbullet

Related Articles

Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks Igbos to support Peter Obi
Igbo leaders may reject Peter Obi’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate and endorse Buhari
Pulse Opinion Buying nomination forms for rich politicians is the latest fad in town, but it makes no sense whatsoever
Ekweremadu Deputy Senate President to contest for 5th time
Owerri Women's Protest IPOB says South-East Governors have betrayed Igbos
Permanent Voter Cards PVC: Ohaneze appeals to citizens to register
Security Siege I am ready for them, I refuse to be intimidated – Ekweremadu
Ekweremadu Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns siege on Deputy Senate President’s home
Obasanjo Ex-President says Buhari’s government is confused

Local

Kano Gov, Ganduje caught allegedly receiving bribe from contractor
Kano Gov, Ganduje allegedly receives bribe from contractor [VIDEO]
FG publishes name of dead Judge on travel ban list
FG publishes name of dead Judge on travel ban list
Dr Anthony Uwa, Head of Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN) implementation and also the Managing Director of Dermo Impex Nigeria Ltd
BRISIN begins public awareness in FCT
Peter Obi lists 5 simple ways Govs can curb waste and save billions of Naira
Peter Obi lists 5 simple ways Govs can curb waste, save billions of Naira
X
Advertisement