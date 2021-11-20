RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls suspended National Youth Leader

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said Okafor’s suspension was borne out of the Organisation’s burning desire to promote, propagate and defend the ethos of its founding fathers.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The youth wing of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has recalled its suspended national leader, Damian Okafor.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a release signed by National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Adiele, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okafor was suspended by the organisation’s National Executive Council on Sept. 26 for alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office and high-handedness.

The group said Okafor’s suspension was borne out of the Organisation’s burning desire to promote, propagate and defend the ethos of its founding fathers.

It however, noted that Okafor was being recalled due to observable positive changes in his character and in line with the theme of the year 2021 World Igbo Day celebration, “Onye Aghala Nwanne Ya”, which means ” Be Your Brother’s Keeper”.

“After exhaustive deliberations at our emergency NEC meeting, held in Government House Owerri on Nov. 19, 2021, we have resolved the following :

“That the unfortunate decision to suspend our National Youth Leader, Engr Damian Okafor, is hereby cancelled and he is fully reinstated with all the rights and privileges of the office of the National Youth Leader.

“That he should be encouraged by all sons and daughters of Ala Igbo (Igbo land), to deliver on his mandate,” the group said.

It thanked Amb. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo ; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, an eminent Igbo statesman and the South-East governors for their timely interventions, which led to the recall.

It also thanked traditional and religious leaders of the geo-political zone for giving peace a chance for the overall interest of Igbo land.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aisha Buhari to host African First Ladies General Assembly on Monday

Aisha Buhari to host African First Ladies General Assembly on Monday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls suspended National Youth Leader

Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls suspended National Youth Leader

Bayelsa Deputy Gov. salutes Jonathan’s peace efforts

Bayelsa Deputy Gov. salutes Jonathan’s peace efforts

2023 Presidency: Fashola asks Nigerians to wait for Tinubu to speak in January

2023 Presidency: Fashola asks Nigerians to wait for Tinubu to speak in January

Nigeria records 23 new COVID-19 infections, no new death

Nigeria records 23 new COVID-19 infections, no new death

Railway workers suspend strike as Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan trains resume service

Railway workers suspend strike as Abuja/Kaduna, Lagos/Ibadan trains resume service

GISTHOUSE launches 1st Afrocentric Audio Conversation App n Lagos with Top influencers In Attendance (Photos)

GISTHOUSE launches 1st Afrocentric Audio Conversation App n Lagos with Top influencers In Attendance (Photos)

IMF advises FG to completely remove fuel and electricity subsidies in 2022

IMF advises FG to completely remove fuel and electricity subsidies in 2022

NRC begs to railway workers to call off industrial action as union's strike enters day 2

NRC begs to railway workers to call off industrial action as union's strike enters day 2

Trending

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]