Ohanaeze Ndigbo lauds Ikpeazu for peace in Abia

The chapter President, Mr Okey Nwankwo, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Sunday.

He said that the outgoing governor created an enabling environment for lawful economic and social activities to thrive in the state.

Nwankwo said that Ikpeazu had recorded developments “more importantly in peace and understanding among Abia people”.

He also said that Ikpeazu had demonstrated that Abia remained relatively the most peaceful state in the country.

Nwankwo, who doubles as the Chairman, South-East and South-South Presidents’ Forum, urged the Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, to continue with Ikpeazu’s template on peace and security.

He pledged the group’s support to Otti, saying, “We are going to support his government to ensure that he succeeds.”

Nwankwo expressed optimism that Otti would translate his wealth of experience in the financial sector into providing good governance in the state.

He regretted that the organisation had yet to have a befitting secretariat in the state.

He said: “We are on rentage, which is somebody’s property, but Ohanaeze Ndigbo is supposed to have its own edifice.

“We are believing that with the help of the in-coming government and philanthropists, particularly Abia people, we will have our land and a place we will call our own Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat.”

He said that the organisation would continue to defend the cause of the Igbo people, wherever they lived.