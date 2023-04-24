The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ohanaeze Ndigbo lauds Ikpeazu for peace in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the outgoing governor created an enabling environment for lawful economic and social activities to thrive in the state.

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

Recommended articles

The chapter President, Mr Okey Nwankwo, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Sunday.

He said that the outgoing governor created an enabling environment for lawful economic and social activities to thrive in the state.

Nwankwo said that Ikpeazu had recorded developments “more importantly in peace and understanding among Abia people”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that Ikpeazu had demonstrated that Abia remained relatively the most peaceful state in the country.

Nwankwo, who doubles as the Chairman, South-East and South-South Presidents’ Forum, urged the Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, to continue with Ikpeazu’s template on peace and security.

He pledged the group’s support to Otti, saying, “We are going to support his government to ensure that he succeeds.”

Nwankwo expressed optimism that Otti would translate his wealth of experience in the financial sector into providing good governance in the state.

He regretted that the organisation had yet to have a befitting secretariat in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “We are on rentage, which is somebody’s property, but Ohanaeze Ndigbo is supposed to have its own edifice.

“We are believing that with the help of the in-coming government and philanthropists, particularly Abia people, we will have our land and a place we will call our own Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat.”

He said that the organisation would continue to defend the cause of the Igbo people, wherever they lived.

He felicitated the Muslim Community in Abia on this year’s Eid-el Fitri celebration and urged the faithful to put into practice the lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Peace ready to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan for free

Air Peace ready to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan for free

Group drums support for APC's Kogi governorship candidate, Ododo

Group drums support for APC's Kogi governorship candidate, Ododo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo lauds Ikpeazu for peace in Abia

Ohanaeze Ndigbo lauds Ikpeazu for peace in Abia

Tinubu returns to Nigeria today

Tinubu returns to Nigeria today

May 29 handover date remains sacrosanct – Buhari insists

May 29 handover date remains sacrosanct – Buhari insists

APC Group endorses Senator Izunaso to become Senate President

APC Group endorses Senator Izunaso to become Senate President

Nigeria to evacuate over 5,500 trapped students, others from Sudan by road

Nigeria to evacuate over 5,500 trapped students, others from Sudan by road

Nnamani asks Obi to withdraw petition and negotiate with Tinubu

Nnamani asks Obi to withdraw petition and negotiate with Tinubu

Govt says developers broke seal as another building collapses in Lagos

Govt says developers broke seal as another building collapses in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground