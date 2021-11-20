Ohanaeze Ndigbo commends Buhari for considering Igbo elders’ demand for Kanu’s release

The elders led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi had on Friday, November 19, 2021, paid a visit to the president at the Presidential Villa.

During the visit. Amaechi asked Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to him, while pleading for political solution to the crisis in the southeast.

Kanu, who was re-arrested four years after jumping bail is currently facing charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.

Reacting to the elders’ demand, President Buhari promised to consider Kanu’s release.

The president said the demand is quite heavy and difficult, but he’ll consider it regardless.

However, in a statement on Saturday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the president has shown empathy in the current Igbo travails.

The group said Kanu’s release requires political solution, saying this would help to solve the crisis in the southeast.

The statement reads, “The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has always maintained that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu requires a political solution and that dialogue remains a veritable instrument for a functional democracy all over the world.

“What the Igbos want in Nigeria are very specific and a concerted effort towards addressing such needs will go a long way to resolving the present crises in the South East.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide identifies with the views expressed by Chief Amechi that Ndigbo are committed to a united prosperous Nigeria that guarantees justice, equity and fairness to all.