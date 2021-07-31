Ohanaeze kicks against IPOB’s sit-at-home order over Kanu’s detention

IPOB, which was proscribed and declared a terrorist group by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2017, had in a statement ordered that every Monday be observed as a sit-at-home day in the southeast region.

The group said its order will take effect from Monday, August 9, 2021, adding that all public and private institutions in the southeast including transport companies, schools, banks, markets, airports, and seaports must be shut down to observe the order.

But a faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the declaration, saying there are better ways to push for Kanu’s release.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the apex socio-cultural group argued that southeast governors, Igbo traditional rulers, and market leaders should be consulted to ascertain the consequence of the sit-at-home order.

“It’s not in the best interest of Ndigbo to add more salt to injuries. There are better options that IPOB can use to push for the release of Nnamdi Kanu without inflicting hardships on Ndigbo through sit-at-home. IPOB should review their stance and see the bigger pictures of the discomforts and suffering of Igbos and adjust the sit-at-home from once a week to once a month.” Ohanaeze said.

It would be recalled that in 2017, the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Kanu wanted after he jumped bail and fled the country.