Ohanaeze is sick and tired of IPOB's sit-at-home orders

IPOB has issued and enforced these sit-at-home orders in protest of the continued incarceration of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was re-arrested and jailed in June.

On Wednesday, IPOB threatened to impose a month-long sit-at-home in the southeast, as opposed to the current format of every Monday each week, if Kanu is not brought to court on his next trial date of October 21.

However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is of the view that IPOB would be better off asking members to storm Abuja, the nation's capital city, in protest, instead of further paralyzing the economy of the southeast with endless sit-at-home orders.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide are committed to providing a political solution for the release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from custody,” a statement from Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, reads.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The exponents of sit-at-home should be cautious of the regaining consciousness of Ndigbo to defy further directives, as the best approach before the IPOB leadership is to mobilise the disciples of Nnamdi Kanu in millions to take advantage of the October 21st court trial and massively take over the streets of Abuja peacefully without confrontation with security agencies, so that the international community will handle the matter and convince the federal government to do the needful.

“If 60 million IPOB members as acclaimed by the leadership can storm Abuja, they will be forced to produce Nnamdi Kanu before the Abuja High Court as southeast sit-at-home is fading away.

“IPOB will gradually lose Igbo support if they continue to make things difficult for Ndigbo, especially with the continuous denial of not being accountable for the various scandals and crimes committed against humanity by the so-called cultists, who disguise under the sit-at-home orders to perpetrate evil.”

Kanu's troubles with the Nigerian government began when he was arrested by the DSS in 2015. He spent two years in custody until he was granted bail on health grounds in April 2017.

He subsequently fled the country in 2017.

The separatist faces charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.