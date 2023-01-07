ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze kicks against FG's plan to toll Second Niger Bridge

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ohanaeze argued that tolling the Second Niger Bridge will put a dent in Buhari's government's performance.

Recall that the FG ordered a temporary opening of the bridge, which it said was 95% complete, to ease traffic during the festive period.

However, the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola said for the purpose of maintenance, the bridge would be tolled when it begins full operation.

Ohanaeze kicks: Reacting to the idea, the Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, in an interview with Saturday Punch, argued that tolling the bridge would soil the performance of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Criticising the move further, he said putting a toll on a project built using public funds is a disservice to the people of the region.

Ogbonnia's words: It will amount to ‘impoverishment’ to toll the bridge. Is there any other highway in Nigeria where there is a toll gate? So, this is strange. It is like imposing unnecessary taxation on the people.

You see today, everywhere you go, you will meet one checkpoint or the other. Checkpoints are like toll gates, they collect money from people.

“These corrupt military or security personnel collecting money from the public and now the government is setting up another toll gate, all these things are a punishment to the populace.

“There is no other toll gate in any other part of Nigeria except this one that they are proposing. They won’t be able to reconcile their rationale for a toll gate. It is not proper.”

