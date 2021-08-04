Ohanaeze commends Nigerian Army on security in Southeast

The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Prof. George Obiozor, made the commendation on Wednesday, when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, visited him in his office in Enugu.

Obiozor, who expressed delight over the GOC’s visit to the Ohaneze House, said “without peace, nations cannot progress. And without the Armed Forces, we will have more problems. They are the pillars of Nigeria’s unity.”

The Ohanaeze leader also described the Nigerian Army as one of the best in Africa.

He urged the various armed forces to sustain their efforts toward ensuring peace and security across the country.

Responding, Lagbaja described Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a key stakeholder in managing the affairs within the division’s core Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The GOC said, “Nigerian Army is an instrument of the state that helps to ensure peace, security and stable economic activities.”

He said the army chose to partner all stakeholders to achieve its mandate.

He commended the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo for advising against the threat by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra to use force to enforce its planned weekly sit-at-home order in the zone.