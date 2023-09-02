ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ohanaeze celebrates Chief Iwuanyanwu at 81

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogbonnia said Iwuanyanwu had stoutly renewed the call on the presidency for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.
Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Recommended articles

They also described Iwuanyanwu as a broad-minded charismatic personality of impeccable pedigree, a foremost Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, a Nigerian patriot and a man who had devoted all his life in the service of the Igbo people and Nigerians in general.

These are contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Saturday in Enugu.

According to Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins millions of admirers both at home and in the Diaspora to felicitate one of the finest amongst the Igbos, a philanthropist par excellence and a robust creative thinker, Chief Iwuanyanwu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogbonnia said that Iwuanyanwu’s life trajectory was dotted with a distinctive stardom beginning from his primary school to the present day.

He added that there had never been an idle moment in Iwuanyanwu’s life as he was a school prefect, college sports captain, brave Biafran Army captain who was among the engineers that invented the multi-purpose Biafran bomb, called “Ogbunigwe”, an accomplished engineer with legacies in road construction and aviation industry.

He said that Iwuanyanwu engaged in air and sea transport, real estate, football, publishing, agriculture, research and development, Chairman, Federal Boards; Chairman, Board of Trustees of formidable political parties; contest for Nigerian presidency, Ohanaeze leadership, amongst others.

“There was a time in history when Iwuanyanwu was the highest employer of labour, at least in the entire East of the Niger and one of the most endearing is the Iwuanyanwu Foundation which has offered scholarships to over 10,000 indigent students across the country.

“He has donated to universities to create conducive environments for learning, built churches and other community facilities,” Ogbonnia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The publicity Secretary recalled that over 40 years ago when Chief Sam Mbakwe, the former governor of old Imo State, conceived the idea of an International Cargo Airport at Owerri, it was Iwuanyanwu that made the highest donation of US$ 2 million.

He further said that Iwuanyanwu’s success story was a veritable and inspiring tribute to the virtues of hard work, audacity, intellect, sincerity, heroism, sacrifice, ingenuity, resilience and philanthropy.

“Since Iwuanyanwu was sworn in as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in May, he had hit the ground running.

“Within the four months of his incumbency, his Midas touch has neutralized the inauspicious frosty relationship that existed between Ohanaeze and the Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, Anya Ndigbo, Ala Igbo Development Foundation and Aka Ikenga, Nzuko Umunna.

“Others are Igbo Leaders of Thought, Global Igbo Leaders, World Igbo Congress, Association of Igbo Town Unions, Lagos State Market Traders and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has restored a cordial relationship with the Ohanaeze Governors; mainstreamed the Igbo Captains of Industry into the Ohanaeze activities; resolved the leadership crisis in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uk and Ireland, and admitted the African Americans with authentic Igbo ancestry into the Igbo cosmology,” he said.

He explained that the president general had reactivated the Youth and Women Wings of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; convened a meeting of the Igbo political office holders to address the insecurity in the South East and re-commenced the monthly National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of Ohanaeze.

Ogbonnia said Iwuanyanwu had stoutly renewed the call on the presidency for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Igbos all over the world, shall on Monday, September 4, 2023, clink glasses to a toast for their awesome leader with an incredible physical prowess, an extra-ordinary visionary, and transformative imaginative visionary.

“On behalf of the Igbo nation and all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, we express immense gratitude to God that the Igbo leader is as fit as fiddle at 81.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We ask the Almighty to grant him many more fruitful years to enable him realize the lofty programs he has espoused for Igbos. Happy birthday, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo,” he prayed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze celebrates Chief Iwuanyanwu at 81

Ohanaeze celebrates Chief Iwuanyanwu at 81

Gov Otu hails Tinubu’s prompt response to NDDC slot agitation

Gov Otu hails Tinubu’s prompt response to NDDC slot agitation

Petroleum association says products distribution will not be compromised

Petroleum association says products distribution will not be compromised

Centre, Nigerian university train Ghanaian scientists on DNA barcoding

Centre, Nigerian university train Ghanaian scientists on DNA barcoding

President Tinubu salutes VP Shettima at 57

President Tinubu salutes VP Shettima at 57

Doctors to embark on indefinite strike as ultimatum to Kogi govt expires

Doctors to embark on indefinite strike as ultimatum to Kogi govt expires

4 siblings die in building collapse in Enugu

4 siblings die in building collapse in Enugu

Late arrival of materials, low voter turnout characterise Edo LG election

Late arrival of materials, low voter turnout characterise Edo LG election

Ambrose Alli University dismisses report on sales of admission to candidates

Ambrose Alli University dismisses report on sales of admission to candidates

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies