Ohanaeze celebrates Chief Iwuanyanwu at 81

They also described Iwuanyanwu as a broad-minded charismatic personality of impeccable pedigree, a foremost Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, a Nigerian patriot and a man who had devoted all his life in the service of the Igbo people and Nigerians in general.

These are contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Saturday in Enugu.

According to Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins millions of admirers both at home and in the Diaspora to felicitate one of the finest amongst the Igbos, a philanthropist par excellence and a robust creative thinker, Chief Iwuanyanwu.

Ogbonnia said that Iwuanyanwu’s life trajectory was dotted with a distinctive stardom beginning from his primary school to the present day.

He added that there had never been an idle moment in Iwuanyanwu’s life as he was a school prefect, college sports captain, brave Biafran Army captain who was among the engineers that invented the multi-purpose Biafran bomb, called “Ogbunigwe”, an accomplished engineer with legacies in road construction and aviation industry.

He said that Iwuanyanwu engaged in air and sea transport, real estate, football, publishing, agriculture, research and development, Chairman, Federal Boards; Chairman, Board of Trustees of formidable political parties; contest for Nigerian presidency, Ohanaeze leadership, amongst others.

“There was a time in history when Iwuanyanwu was the highest employer of labour, at least in the entire East of the Niger and one of the most endearing is the Iwuanyanwu Foundation which has offered scholarships to over 10,000 indigent students across the country.

“He has donated to universities to create conducive environments for learning, built churches and other community facilities,” Ogbonnia said.

The publicity Secretary recalled that over 40 years ago when Chief Sam Mbakwe, the former governor of old Imo State, conceived the idea of an International Cargo Airport at Owerri, it was Iwuanyanwu that made the highest donation of US$ 2 million.

He further said that Iwuanyanwu’s success story was a veritable and inspiring tribute to the virtues of hard work, audacity, intellect, sincerity, heroism, sacrifice, ingenuity, resilience and philanthropy.

“Since Iwuanyanwu was sworn in as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in May, he had hit the ground running.

“Within the four months of his incumbency, his Midas touch has neutralized the inauspicious frosty relationship that existed between Ohanaeze and the Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, Anya Ndigbo, Ala Igbo Development Foundation and Aka Ikenga, Nzuko Umunna.

“Others are Igbo Leaders of Thought, Global Igbo Leaders, World Igbo Congress, Association of Igbo Town Unions, Lagos State Market Traders and others.

“He has restored a cordial relationship with the Ohanaeze Governors; mainstreamed the Igbo Captains of Industry into the Ohanaeze activities; resolved the leadership crisis in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uk and Ireland, and admitted the African Americans with authentic Igbo ancestry into the Igbo cosmology,” he said.

He explained that the president general had reactivated the Youth and Women Wings of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; convened a meeting of the Igbo political office holders to address the insecurity in the South East and re-commenced the monthly National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of Ohanaeze.

Ogbonnia said Iwuanyanwu had stoutly renewed the call on the presidency for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Igbos all over the world, shall on Monday, September 4, 2023, clink glasses to a toast for their awesome leader with an incredible physical prowess, an extra-ordinary visionary, and transformative imaginative visionary.

“On behalf of the Igbo nation and all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, we express immense gratitude to God that the Igbo leader is as fit as fiddle at 81.

