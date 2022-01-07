Ohanaeze begs Buhari to show mercy to Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in July 2021, is being tried over charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

Speaking on Friday, January 7, 2021, while featuring on Arise TV, Obiozor said the President Buhari could stop the case before judgement is delivered.

Maintaining his stance on Kanu’s trial, the president has repeatedly said the fate of the IPOB leader would be determined by the judiciary.

The president in a recent interview also insisted that the trial is an opportunity for Kanu to defend himself in court.

But Obiozor said the the president has the power to end the case if he wants to.

He said, “The president said that the matter is in the court and you cannot fault it.

“There is division of labour at the federal level where judiciary is independent.

“So, he is technically right in thinking that the case is already on.

“We are asking for something different from the judiciary and we are asking for him to consider his prerogative of mercy, which is his own prerogative.

“Also, the idea of treating him with mercy as a son and citizen, to be considerate and compassionate.

“We are not talking about the judiciary.

“If he is taking the judiciary route then he is taking the right route logically, but then away from what we are talking.

“We are appealing for mercy and some form of amnesty.”

Obiozor further said that IPOB does not speak for Ndigbo.

He also criticised Northerners who encourage their youths to make inciting comments.

He said, “Take it from me and it is the right statement: IPOB doesn’t speak for Igbo and that is the truth.

“To be very candid with you, the IPOB anger is an accumulated anger based on perceived or real injustice against Ndigbo for so long.

“We understand their anger and the anger of many youths across the country.

“However, the truth of the matter is that they are not mandated to speak for Ndigbo.

“The Northern groups that are making the statements are unfortunate because we don’t respond when their youths in their youthful exuberance make certain comments like they did before that all Igbo must leave the North.”