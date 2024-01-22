ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun State to generate ₦240bn revenue in 2024, aims for economic independence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner explained that internally generated revenue remained a critical part that the state would use to fund critical development.

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]
Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Okubadejo disclosed this in Abeokuta while speaking with newsmen on the breakdown of the 2024 budget. The commissioner explained that internally generated revenue remained a critical part that the state would use to fund critical development.

He added that the land resources would constitute a significant advantage of the state revenue. Okubadejo stressed that the state was one of those in the country that depended less on federal allocation, saying that there was a need for the state to be economically and financially independent.

The commissioner stated that the 2024 budget of over ₦703 billion would have a significant and positive effect on the people of the state with a reasonable performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to be economically and financially independent as a state. The execution of the 2024 budget is critical to us.

“Our revenue in the state is increasing while our debt profile is decreasing. The debt is used to fund capital expenditure that will improve the development of the state,” he said.

Okubadejo noted that the state remained one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, adding that the economy needed to be more robust to achieve set goals. Also, the Commissioner for Budget, Olaolu Olabimtan, explained that the state would spend more on capital expenditure in 2024.

Olabimtan said that 71% of the budget would be towards developmental projects.

Ade Adesanya, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, explained that the government was working with the Federal Ministry of Works to get more roads completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year, we are going to work towards completion of abandoned projects, ongoing projects, Gateway Agro Cargo Airport and other road projects including Agbara -Lusada-Atan road.

“Others are Ilaro-Owode, Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Akute road among others. We are going to start witnessing a lot of commissioning soon,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG wants investigation concluded before making statement on Ibadan explosion

FG wants investigation concluded before making statement on Ibadan explosion

Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume legislative duties

Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume legislative duties

Tinubu meets CAN leadership

Tinubu meets CAN leadership

CDS says military will intensify use of non-kinetic operations in counter-insurgency

CDS says military will intensify use of non-kinetic operations in counter-insurgency

Federal Government set to launch Nigerian Education Loans Fund for tertiary students

Federal Government set to launch Nigerian Education Loans Fund for tertiary students

Billionaire Otedola acquires stake in Dangote cement

Billionaire Otedola acquires stake in Dangote cement

Ogun State to generate ₦240bn revenue in 2024, aims for economic independence

Ogun State to generate ₦240bn revenue in 2024, aims for economic independence

Kwara Police Commissioner affirms UNILORIN’s cultism-free status, pledges continued support

Kwara Police Commissioner affirms UNILORIN’s cultism-free status, pledges continued support

Nigerian Navy hands over 60 bags of seized Indian hemp worth ₦120m to NDLEA in Lagos

Nigerian Navy hands over 60 bags of seized Indian hemp worth ₦120m to NDLEA in Lagos

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

Pray for me day, night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people [NewsWireNGR]

Pray for me day and night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people

Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD