Ogun to expel, prosecute secondary school students who assault teachers

The commissioner stated that government would continue to frown at such acts of indiscipline.

He revealed that those that were caught previously have been arrested and charged to court accordingly.

Arigbabu noted that his Ministry would collaborate with law enforcement agencies such as the police, Nigeria Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), So-Safe Corps and others to ensure that normalcy is restored to schools.

He added that Gov. Dapo Abiodun had been unrelenting in supporting Principals and teachers in the discharge of their duties, urging parents and guardians to continually monitor and call their children to order.

“The governor is really worried about the unruly trend of hoodlums coming into our schools to beat up our teachers and he has frowned at such act of indiscipline.

”Any students caught in this act will face the full wrath of the law alongside their accomplices. Ogun state is known for being home of respectable and responsible citizens, we will not allow any act to tarnish our image,” he said.

Arigbabu pledged that the ministry would look into the immediate and remote causes of the unruly behaviour and find ways to tackle it.

He urged teachers to give a good account of themselves at all times.