Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

During a meeting at the Akarigbo Palace in Sagamu with Paramount Ruler Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Governor Abiodun made a significant announcement on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Expressing deep concern over the pervasive destruction of lives and the peace of Sagamu and its surrounding areas, Governor Abiodun declared his government's unwavering commitment to bringing an end to the reign of unscrupulous individuals perpetrating these heinous crimes.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring any person directly, indirectly, or remotely responsible for these occurrences to book," Governor Abiodun affirmed.

He further emphasised the gravity of the situation by adding, "It is well within my powers as the governor of this state to pronounce the death penalty on people, and we are going to ensure that we enact that because when people appreciate and understand the consequences of their behaviors, perhaps they will begin to have a rethink."

Governor Abiodun's resolve to tackle this issue head-on is evident as he has summoned key security officials to relocate to Sagamu and collaborate in the effort to dismantle the cult activities.

"We will rely on our kabiyesis because they are the closest to the grassroots, for all the intelligence support because these people are not spirits. They live among us, they are tenants in our houses," he stated.

The governor expressed frustration over landlords unknowingly harboring cultists in their rental properties. He revealed that the government had previously pledged to demolish houses connected to cult activities but faced challenges due to landlords' ignorance.

In light of this, Governor Abiodun declared a change in terminology and approach: "I am now pronouncing that we will no longer refer to these people as cultists or any other name. We are pronouncing them as murderers, and we will mete out punishments that are deserving to murderers," he warned.

