ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

Ima Elijah

Governor Abiodun made it clear that he would not entertain sentiments or compromise on the disciplinary action for cultism.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

Recommended articles

During a meeting at the Akarigbo Palace in Sagamu with Paramount Ruler Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Governor Abiodun made a significant announcement on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Expressing deep concern over the pervasive destruction of lives and the peace of Sagamu and its surrounding areas, Governor Abiodun declared his government's unwavering commitment to bringing an end to the reign of unscrupulous individuals perpetrating these heinous crimes.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring any person directly, indirectly, or remotely responsible for these occurrences to book," Governor Abiodun affirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further emphasised the gravity of the situation by adding, "It is well within my powers as the governor of this state to pronounce the death penalty on people, and we are going to ensure that we enact that because when people appreciate and understand the consequences of their behaviors, perhaps they will begin to have a rethink."

Governor Abiodun's resolve to tackle this issue head-on is evident as he has summoned key security officials to relocate to Sagamu and collaborate in the effort to dismantle the cult activities.

"We will rely on our kabiyesis because they are the closest to the grassroots, for all the intelligence support because these people are not spirits. They live among us, they are tenants in our houses," he stated.

The governor expressed frustration over landlords unknowingly harboring cultists in their rental properties. He revealed that the government had previously pledged to demolish houses connected to cult activities but faced challenges due to landlords' ignorance.

In light of this, Governor Abiodun declared a change in terminology and approach: "I am now pronouncing that we will no longer refer to these people as cultists or any other name. We are pronouncing them as murderers, and we will mete out punishments that are deserving to murderers," he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abiodun made it clear that he would not entertain sentiments or compromise on the issue, as the activities of these hoodlums pose a significant threat to the government's development initiatives for the state.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in its first 100 days

8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in its first 100 days

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

President Tinubu to set new minimum wage next week

President Tinubu to set new minimum wage next week

Plateau will complete France assisted projects in the State - Gov. Mutfwang

Plateau will complete France assisted projects in the State - Gov. Mutfwang

FG is passionate, committed to solving housing deficit in Nigeria - Dangiwa

FG is passionate, committed to solving housing deficit in Nigeria - Dangiwa

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis