Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Thursday, announced the plan to ease the eight-week lockdown against COVID-19 pandemic to allow normal businesses to operate from Monday to Friday.

Abiodun told journalists in Abeokuta that the ease of the lockdown will take effect from June 1.

According to him, the ease would be allowed between 6.00 a.m. and 8.00 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays while the lockdown would still be in force on Saturdays and Sundays.

“This second phase has two major elements of further relaxation of the restrictions and expansion in the number of days, in contrast to the current three days of Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“This new phase opens up all the five working days in the week.

“In addition, there will be no time restriction from Monday to Friday, with the exception of the curfew period from 8.00 p.m. or as may be directed by the President.

“Let no one make a mistake; from all available data and simulations, we are yet to reach our peak.

“Consequently, the further easing of the lockdown is not a license to believe that all is over,’’ the governor said.

He also said that it was important to note that the current ease of the lockdown should not be taken to mean that COVID-19 pandemic was over.

The governor reminded residents that the ban on religious activities was still in force.

He added that the government would, by next week, finalised the guidelines for lifting the ban on religious activities.

“Gyms, event centres, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, nightclubs, swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty salons and all public parks, including those in private residential estates will not be allowed, even during this new phase of relaxation,’’ he said.