Tinubu inherited poverty in Nigeria, be patient, he's fixing the economy - Ogun traditional ruler

Akamo said this at a news conference in his palace in Itori on Wednesday, to commemorate his 20th Coronation anniversary. The traditional ruler noted that the present administration meant well for the country, saying that the policies of the Tinubu-led administration would yield positive results.

He commended Tinubu for taking a bold step in announcing the removal of fuel subsidy. He blamed some Nigerians for adding more woes on the masses with high prices on local commodities like yam, garri, and tomatoes, wondering how the exchange rate on the dollars affected the production of local commodities.

“I know there is poverty on the land, but I want you to realise that Tinubu inherited poverty in Nigeria. I just want to commend him for removing the fuel subsidy, that is a bold step.

“We are our own enemies, I do not know how dollar inflation affects garri in the market, yam in our farms, and tomatoes. We don’t import garri, we don’t import cow or goat,” he said.

Akamo said that as part of activities marking his 20th Coronation anniversary, he would distribute not less than 50 bags of rice, beans, and garri to about 250 vulnerable homes in the Itori community.

He noted that the gesture was part of his contribution to cushion the effect of present economic hardship on the people. He also added that he would be donating motorcycles to some youths in the community to empower them.

“We are also paying a visit to orphanages and juvenile homes in Abeokuta to donate electrical items, to improve their standard of living.

