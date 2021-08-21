Ogun receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccines

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The state had earlier, received and installed ultra cold chain refrigerators to store and preserve the vaccines.

Ogun Government says it has taken delivery of 187,426 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, as it intensifies efforts to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, in a statement on Saturday, said the vaccines arrived the state capital, Abeokuta, late on Thursday night.

She explained that with the receipt of the vaccines, the state would begin the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination exercise next week, targeting adults from 18 years and above.

She added that people were to register to be vaccinated, by logging on to https:/www.vaccination.gov.ng.

Coker further disclosed that the state had earlier, received and installed ultra cold chain refrigerators to store and preserve the vaccines.

Ogun in March, became the first state in the country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government, with the receipt of 126,717 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca brand.

“Out of this, no fewer than 57,588 persons were successfully vaccinated, with both first and second doses in the state.

“We are currently in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic, with significant mortality rate in the last four weeks.

“As another round of vaccination commences next week, the people are hereby implored to continue to observe the non pharmaceutical interventions, such as wearing nose masks properly when in the public, frequent washing of hands, physical distancing and avoiding large crowds,” she said.

Coker, however, assured members of the public that the government remained committed to their safety.

