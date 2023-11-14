Ogun Police ban use of fireworks, explosives during Yuletide celebrations

SP Omolola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday. Odutola said there had been complaint from residents about their inability to differentiate between gunshots and genuine fireworks.

The PPRO urged residents to respect the privacy of others.

"The state police command is inundated with report indices coming from residents since November 1, especially in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ikenne and Sango Ota, over the indiscriminate use of dangerous fireworks popularly called “banga”.

"They said that the deafening sound of it threatens the state of peace of mind and triggering anxiety of residents especially amid security concerns.

"The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has henceforth declared a ban on indiscriminate use of explosive fireworks in Ogun State due to residents and the community inability to differentiate between gunshots and genuine fireworks,” she said.