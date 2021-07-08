RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun Assembly passes bill to establish cattle ranches, bans open grazing

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to regulate animal grazing and establishment of cattle ranches in designated grazing areas in the state.

Ogun Assembly passes bill to establish cattle ranches, bans open grazing (Channels TV)
Ogun Assembly passes bill to establish cattle ranches, bans open grazing (Channels TV)

Mr Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo 11), sponsor of the bill, presented the report of the Committee on Agriculture and Forestry during plenary in Abeokuta.

Recommended articles

Oyedeji moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by Sola Adams (Ijebu East) and supported by the whole House.

A section of the bill prescribed a three-year jail term without an option of fine including the forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock under his/her control to the state government except within the permitted ranches.

Mr Yusuf Sherif (Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill, seconded by Wahab Haruna (Yewa North 11).

Mr Deji Adeyemo, the Clerk of the House, thereafter, read the bill for the third time.

Mr Olakunle Oluomo (Ifo 1), the Speaker, ordered that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

Also during plenary, the speaker announced Mrs Funmilayo Adeyemi as the substantive Deputy Clerk of the House.

Adeyemi, a lawyer, until her elevation was the Director of Legal Services/Director of Table at the Assembly.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bayelsa Judicial Panel awards N21bn against Police

Nigeria Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months

FG demands unconditional return of 1,130 looted Benin Bronzes from Germany

Court admits ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde to N200m bail

Kaduna school kidnappers want food, plenty of food

Reps query contractors handling Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail line project

Kwara Senators declare support for Gov Abdulrazaq over feud with Lai Mohammed

Ogun Assembly passes bill to establish cattle ranches, bans open grazing

Gov Ortom to invite Buhari to commission projects