Ogun NCS says Nigerians lack of support for FG hinders economic growth

Ojo appealed while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, the policies of the Federal Government may be perceived as difficult and unfriendly in some quarters, but in the long term, there are great benefits when embraced.

“Rice is an example of one the staple foods eaten in many homes in the country.

“But its importation through the land borders was prohibited by the Federal Government to encourage local production and self-sufficiency.

“The persistent smuggling of rice will continue to hinder our economic growth and development as a nation.