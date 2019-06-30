Kayode made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Sunday.

He explained that the state of the roads in his constituency had negative effect on the economic activities of the local government area.

He stated that economic activities were being wasted on some of these roads by motorists due to the bad state of the roads .

The lawmaker also said that the people had been clamouring and agitating for good roads but no one had yielded to their request.

He noted that Adigbe – Opako road required immediate government intervention because of a collapsed portion of the busy road.

“I want to tell Gov. Dapo Abiodun that Obafemi Owode has no road, all our roads are so bad , we have been clamouring for this and we have been agitating for so long but no one is coming to our rescue.

“The governor should please do something as soon as possible on our roads. Some of these roads are Owode – Isihun – Ofada road, Adesan- Ajebo- Kajola- Obafemi road, Ojere and Kobape road,” he said.

The lawmaker assured the people of his constituency that he would be a good representative.

Kaylee, who noted that the present administration in the state had started well, callef on the citizens to give the governor maximum support for him to succeed.