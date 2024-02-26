If Govt fails to pay 40% peculiar allowance, we'll go on indefinite strike - Ogun JUSUN

The state JUSUN Chairman, Olanrewaju Ajiboye, who spoke to newsmen in Abeokuta, said that it embarked on the warning strike after several meetings with the government ended in a deadlock.

According to Ajiboye, before the decision to embark on the five-day warning strike, a series of meetings had been held with the State Head of Service and letters had been issued to the state government but it ended in a deadlock.

“What is happening here today is that we the judiciary Staff Union are starting a five-day warning strike to protest for the non-payment of 40% peculiar allowance to judiciary workers by the state government.

“After the warning strike, if the state government fails to do the needful, the union will proceed on indefinite strike by March 18.

“In August 2023, the Ogun state government commenced the payment of peculiar allowance to core civil servants in Oke-Mosan, immediately we heard of it, we informed our national body."

The union wrote three letters; one to the head of service, and two to the governor directly.

“The head of service has met with the union and stakeholders on the way forward, but reason given for the non payment was not tenable and not acceptable by the union. That is why we are proceeding on a five days warning strike,” he said.

He disclosed that the union on February 3, held its congress at Isabo, where a 21-day ultimatum was issued to the government to do the needful, failure of which would lead to a days warning strike.

“After the expiration of the warning strike, we will proceed on an indefinite strike,”.