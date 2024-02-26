ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

If Govt fails to pay 40% peculiar allowance, we'll go on indefinite strike - Ogun JUSUN

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union has embarked on the warning strike after several meetings with the government which ended in a deadlock.

Ogun JUSUN starts 5-day strike, threatens indefinite strike over 40% pay [Premium Times Nigeria]
Ogun JUSUN starts 5-day strike, threatens indefinite strike over 40% pay [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The state JUSUN Chairman, Olanrewaju Ajiboye, who spoke to newsmen in Abeokuta, said that it embarked on the warning strike after several meetings with the government ended in a deadlock.

According to Ajiboye, before the decision to embark on the five-day warning strike, a series of meetings had been held with the State Head of Service and letters had been issued to the state government but it ended in a deadlock.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is happening here today is that we the judiciary Staff Union are starting a five-day warning strike to protest for the non-payment of 40% peculiar allowance to judiciary workers by the state government.

“After the warning strike, if the state government fails to do the needful, the union will proceed on indefinite strike by March 18.

“In August 2023, the Ogun state government commenced the payment of peculiar allowance to core civil servants in Oke-Mosan, immediately we heard of it, we informed our national body."

The union wrote three letters; one to the head of service, and two to the governor directly.

“The head of service has met with the union and stakeholders on the way forward, but reason given for the non payment was not tenable and not acceptable by the union. That is why we are proceeding on a five days warning strike,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the union on February 3, held its congress at Isabo, where a 21-day ultimatum was issued to the government to do the needful, failure of which would lead to a days warning strike.

“After the expiration of the warning strike, we will proceed on an indefinite strike,”.

The Jusun chairman, however, appealed to the state government to look into the requests of the workers and do the needful. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the courts were under lock and key with nobody allowed to gain entrance into the court premises.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 Zamfara lawmakers suspended for breaking into Assembly office, conducting illegal sitting

8 Zamfara lawmakers suspended for breaking into Assembly office, conducting illegal sitting

See yourselves as God’s representative on earth - CJN tells new justices

See yourselves as God’s representative on earth - CJN tells new justices

67% of candidates pass NECO's 2023 SSCE - here's how to check your result

67% of candidates pass NECO's 2023 SSCE - here's how to check your result

If Govt fails to pay 40% peculiar allowance, we'll go on indefinite strike - Ogun JUSUN

If Govt fails to pay 40% peculiar allowance, we'll go on indefinite strike - Ogun JUSUN

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest

Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden

Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden

Nigerian Students report Dangote to Tinubu citing diversion of CTIN funds

Nigerian Students report Dangote to Tinubu citing diversion of CTIN funds

Widow of murdered Haitian President charged in connection with his killing

Widow of murdered Haitian President charged in connection with his killing

Wike says nothing will stop him from turning Abuja into a smart city

Wike says nothing will stop him from turning Abuja into a smart city

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Petroleum transporters vow to go on strike if their demands are not addressed. [BusinessDay]

NARTO directs petroleum transporters to commence strike over high cost of operations

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Critics argue that President Tinubu's trips are extravagant and unnecessary, especially considering Nigeria's current economic climate. [Presidency]

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

RCCG prayer walk [DailyTimes]

Redeemed Church members rally on streets for national healing via prayer