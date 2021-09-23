RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun judiciary workers suspend strike

The workers had accused the state government of allegedly short-changing them and demanded full payment of their salaries.

Judicial workers in Ogun return to work (AfroNaija)

Judicial workers in Ogun on Thursday suspended their nearly two-months-old strike.

The workers, under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), had embarked on the strike since August 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the industrial action had taken toll on the court activities with a number of suspects languishing in the police cells and prison custody.

However, the strike was suspended on Thursday shortly after a meeting between officials of the state government led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, and the JUSUN leadership led by the State Chairman, Tajudeen Edun.

Edun announced that the strike had been suspended.

The chairman confirmed this to journalists, directing all members of the union to resume work fully on Monday.

“They have met up with our demands and we have resolved the matter,” he said.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, quoted Edun to have said “there was series of meetings before the issue was finally resolved today.

“There was an agitation from the cut of our salary. We have reached an agreement with the government to resume work. The state government has accepted our demands and we also agreed to what government asked from us,” he said.

According to the statement, the JUSUN leader appreciated government’s efforts at resolving the matter amicably and promised that its members would work with the present administration to take the state to greater heights.

