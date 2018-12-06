Pulse.ng logo
Ogun hunters task FG to pay them salaries to fight terrorism

Ogun hunters task FG to pay them salaries to fight terrorism

Chief Yusuf Alao said members of the association can fight terrorism anywhere in the country.

Hunters under the umbrella of Professional Hunters Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter, have offered to support the federal government in its course of fighting terrorism in the country.

The national adviser of association's Board of Trustees, Chief Yusuf Alao, said members of the association can fight terrorism anywhere in the country.

He said, "We hunters are capable of fighting terrorists. We have traditional powers, which make us different from others in curbing terrorism in Nigeria.

"The policemen and the soldiers do not have what we have, and that is why some of them lose their lives in the process of fighting the terrorists."

Alao further called on the government to pay them remuneration so as to encourage them in the quest.

"The Federal Government ought to be paying us salaries so as to encourage us to fight the menace of terrorism in the country.

"The payment of salaries  to hunters is our right because we are working tirelessly for the Federal Government not only  in the fight against terrorism but, protecting lives and property," he added.

