Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said the state government will investigate the alleged killing of Remo Stars Football Club assistant captain, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, aka Kaka.

Describing his death as unfortunate, Abiodun urged the players, management and supporters of the Football Club to remain calm, saying the killer would be brought to justice.

The governor assured that a proper, transparent and independent investigation would be immediately launched into the case, adding that his government will not take the lives and property of the people of the state with levity.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun has vowed that the death of Tiyamiyu will not be swept under the carpet. [Twitter@dapoabiodun]

Pulse had earlier reported that Tiyamiyu died after he was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle by an officer of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police.

Tiyamiyu according to Remo Stars, was driving in Sagamu with a teammate Sanni Abubakar when they were stopped by SARS officers, who accused them of being internet criminals.

The players were made to follow the police officers with the understanding they were on their way to the police station.

They, however, noticed that the policemen were taking them elsewhere and protested. It was during the protest that the policemen allegedly pushed Tiyamiyu out of the moving vehicle.

He was knocked down by another vehicle and was pronounced dead at the hospital he was rushed to.