Starting from next term, public school pupils in Ogun State will be wearing Adire fabric as part of their school uniform.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced this on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the official launch of Ogun Adire Digital Market Place at Kuto, Abeokuta.

Abiodun, who also called on the Federal Government to adopt Adire as attire for national events said the idea is to further promote the rich culture of the nation to the outside world.

The governor said, “For us in Ogun State and starting from next term, plans are on to make Adire an integral part of school uniform fabric for our public primary and secondary schools.

“Plans have reached an advanced stage to make Adire an important aspect of everyday life, as all top government functionaries in the State now wear Adire on Fridays, just as plans are underway to make the Adire part of School uniform.

“It would empower more people and further stimulate the Adire economy.

“I want to call on all stakeholders in the information, culture, and tourism sectors to partner with us in promoting this national heritage.

“I want to particularly call on our Honourable Minister of Information and Culture to help promote the Adire at the National level. For example, members of the Federal Executive Council and other top government functionaries can adopt the Adire for National events.

“Our Foreign Missions could also adopt the Adire fabric as a cultural symbol that will further project our rich culture to the outside world. The same thing could also be done by our Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports by making the ceremonial dress of our athletes from local fabrics such as our Adire.

Governor Abiodun added that adopting Adire at the national level will go a long way in promoting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s policy on “produce what we use” and “grow what we eat”.