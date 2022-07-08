Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, in a statement issued on Friday in Abeokuta, said that applicants could only access their results by logging into the school’s official portal: www.mohsonmportal.com.
Ogun govt releases College of Nursing entrance examination results
Ogun Government has announced the release of entrance examination results into its College of Nursing Science for the 2022/2023 academic session.
Coker put the cut-off point for indigenes at 28 out of 60 points and 29 out of 60 points for non-indigenes, saying that information contrary to this should be disregarded.
She added that successful candidates would be contacted via SMS and e-mail for oral interview, scheduled for July 14 at 8 a.m. at the institution’s Abeokuta campus, within the premises of Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba.
The commissioner appreciated the candidates who applied for admission into the college.
She said that the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration would continue to be fair, equitable and transparent to all.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng