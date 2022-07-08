Ogun govt releases College of Nursing entrance examination results

Coker put the cut-off point for indigenes at 28 out of 60 points and 29 out of 60 points for non-indigenes, saying that information contrary to this should be disregarded.

She added that successful candidates would be contacted via SMS and e-mail for oral interview, scheduled for July 14 at 8 a.m. at the institution’s Abeokuta campus, within the premises of Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba.

The commissioner appreciated the candidates who applied for admission into the college.