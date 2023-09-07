Ogun govt pays 40% peculiar allowance to workers

Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to Ogun Government , disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Talabi emphasised that the peculiar allowance was paid in fulfillment of the promise by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to cushion the effect of the economic hardship.

He explained that the purpose of the allowance was to boost the capacity of the workers for better productivity.

The Secretary said that conversion of the government buses to Compressed Natural Gas by the present administration would be an added advantage to ease workers’ and residents’ mobility.

“The plan to make the payment is what was agreed on with labour unions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“Apart from the payment of N10,000 to the workers in the state for three months, peculiar allowance is also being paid to every civil servant,” he said.