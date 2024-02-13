Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, stated this at the on-boarding of the state Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System into NEMSAS, on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

She said that the partnership would facilitate a steady decrease in maternal mortality and longevity of residents of the state.

Coker noted that improving maternal and child health, which was one of the important tangents of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare’s four-point agenda, would be possible where there was an effective emergency response.

This, according to her, also aligns with the Gov Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s goal of increasing the life expectancy of the people of the state.

The commissioner further stated that the initiative would enable the state to respond to emergency issues within 48 hours, just as it would be funded by NEMSAS, through Ogun State Health Insurance Agency (OGSHIA).

She said that the on-boarding process would lead to the buying of more ambulances in the state and capacity training of responders, to ensure that the critical care needed in the first 48 hours met international standards.

“We have two of the busiest expressways in the country, which are Lagos-Ibadan and Ijebu-Benin.

“To get to Lagos from other parts of the country, you have to go through these highways.

“As a result, having an efficient emergency service and ambulance system in place is critical for us in Ogun, being the gateway state.

“The good news is that our governor cares a lot about things that concern the health of our people. So, there will always be political will right from the top,” she said.

Coker said that her ministry would continue to advocate for the creation of an agency for the ambulance and emergency services in the state. This, according to her, will lead to more efficient coordination and enhancement of the resource management needed to meet the needs of the people.

Also speaking, the Head of Operations of NEMSAS, Dr. Doubra Emuren, said that the programme was aimed at ensuring that necessary structures were in place for the state to benefit from the Basic Healthcare Provisions Fund.