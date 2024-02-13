ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

News Agency Of Nigeria

The partnership will facilitate a steady decrease in maternal mortality and longevity of residents of the state.

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]
Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, stated this at the on-boarding of the state Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System into NEMSAS, on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

She said that the partnership would facilitate a steady decrease in maternal mortality and longevity of residents of the state.

Coker noted that improving maternal and child health, which was one of the important tangents of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare’s four-point agenda, would be possible where there was an effective emergency response.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, according to her, also aligns with the Gov Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s goal of increasing the life expectancy of the people of the state.

The commissioner further stated that the initiative would enable the state to respond to emergency issues within 48 hours, just as it would be funded by NEMSAS, through Ogun State Health Insurance Agency (OGSHIA).

She said that the on-boarding process would lead to the buying of more ambulances in the state and capacity training of responders, to ensure that the critical care needed in the first 48 hours met international standards.

We have two of the busiest expressways in the country, which are Lagos-Ibadan and Ijebu-Benin.

“To get to Lagos from other parts of the country, you have to go through these highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a result, having an efficient emergency service and ambulance system in place is critical for us in Ogun, being the gateway state.

“The good news is that our governor cares a lot about things that concern the health of our people. So, there will always be political will right from the top,” she said.

Coker said that her ministry would continue to advocate for the creation of an agency for the ambulance and emergency services in the state. This, according to her, will lead to more efficient coordination and enhancement of the resource management needed to meet the needs of the people.

Also speaking, the Head of Operations of NEMSAS, Dr. Doubra Emuren, said that the programme was aimed at ensuring that necessary structures were in place for the state to benefit from the Basic Healthcare Provisions Fund.

Emuren commended Gov. Abiodun’s stride in facilitating tricycle ambulances to aid emergency medical services at the local level. He assured that NEMSAS would complement the government’s efforts by establishing rural services and a maternal transport programme for effective healthcare delivery.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

Federal Government vows to enroll 10.2 million out-of-school children by 2027

Federal Government vows to enroll 10.2 million out-of-school children by 2027

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

Governor Zulum rewards 810 volunteers with food, cash for fighting Boko haram

Governor Zulum rewards 810 volunteers with food, cash for fighting Boko haram

Adeyanju tells Gbajabiamila to drop his quest to regulate social media

Adeyanju tells Gbajabiamila to drop his quest to regulate social media

Global cholera cases soar to 10,000 in 30 countries, WHO raises alarm over persistent outbreaks

Global cholera cases soar to 10,000 in 30 countries, WHO raises alarm over persistent outbreaks

FRSC Gombe advises bicycle riders to avoid competing with cars to prevent crashes

FRSC Gombe advises bicycle riders to avoid competing with cars to prevent crashes

Katsina Govt to provide psychosocial support for women, youth in drug addiction

Katsina Govt to provide psychosocial support for women, youth in drug addiction

House of Reps considers fresh bill seeking creation of 3 states in South-West

House of Reps considers fresh bill seeking creation of 3 states in South-West

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu congratulates Nigerian Grammy nominees, praises cultural impact

Jimi Solanke has sadly passed away [X/Tolu Ogunlesi]

Tinubu mourns late Jimi Solanke as one of Nigeria's finest creatives

Jimi-Solanke

Nigerian artists pay tribute to theatre legend, Jimi Solanke

Birth certificate [Nairaland Forum]

No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC