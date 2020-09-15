Mr Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Dapo Abiodun, stated this in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to him, the grace will be enjoyed by all investors who showed up for payment on or before the end of September.

Somorin stated that the present administration had put mechanism in place to make it convenient for investors to pay their Land Use and Amenities charges, bearing in mind the harsh economy affecting many countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the state government has the overall economic development of the state in mind and there was need to further strengthen the existing relationship with various industries domicile in the state.

He stated that the reduction was in good faith to ensure that the Public Private Partnership (PPP) agenda is built upon as government can not do it alone.

Somorin further noted that taxpayers who pay their Land Use and Amenities charges between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, would enjoy 25 per cent discount.

“Payments made from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, would attract 10 per cent discount, those who had already paid before the government made the decision would get their credit.

ALSO READ: Who is Governor Dapo Abiodun trying to impress in Ogun? [Pulse Editor Opinion]

“Payment has been simplified for the convenience of business owners through the use of payment codes via the online platform, which could either be done through the use of card, USSD and internet banking.

“To pay using the online platform, business owners are to visit http://pay luac.ogunstate.gov.ng, enter their bills payment code and the payers contact details, click on make payment button, select card, USSD or internet banking options to complete the payment.

“A payment receipt would be sent automatically by the REMITA platform, with a payment notification sent to the payer by the OGSG LUAC platform, on entering of the payer's payment code, the discounted amount payable would on such bill be calculated automatically and displayed.

“Business owners are advised to visit any bank branch of their choice nationwide to make their payment.

“It would be recalled that government had inaugurated the State Business Environment Council to focus on sustainable reforms that would address challenges militating against ease of doing business and limiting effective private sector participation of the state economy,” he said.