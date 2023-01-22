ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun govt. declares Tuesday, Wednesday work-free days for PVC collection

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogun Government has declared Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 25 as work-free days for workers in the state public service.

Somorin said that the work-free days were declared, following the extension of permanent voter cards’ collection till Jan. 29 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Gov. Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday, 25th January as work-free days to enable public servants collect their PVCs from their respective local governments.

“The governor enjoined executive members of public markets and private establishments to allow flexibility in their schedules, for residents to use the opportunity to visit INEC offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their PVCs,” he said.

According to him, since voting is a civic responsibility, all eligible citizens must be allowed to exercise their rights to choose who governs them.

