Ogun govt. declares Tuesday, Wednesday work-free days for PVC collection

Somorin said that the work-free days were declared, following the extension of permanent voter cards’ collection till Jan. 29 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Gov. Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday, 25th January as work-free days to enable public servants collect their PVCs from their respective local governments.

“The governor enjoined executive members of public markets and private establishments to allow flexibility in their schedules, for residents to use the opportunity to visit INEC offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their PVCs,” he said.