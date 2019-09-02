A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, made available to newsmen on Monday in Abeokuta said resident doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other categories of health workers would be recruited.

It said that the approval followed the interim recommendations of an administrative panel set up to investigate the challenges of the teaching hospital.

The statement said the governor was unhappy with the level of infrastructure shortfall and and staff deficit in the institution.

“The advertisement for the vacancies should be immediately rolled out in all departments where there is shortage of manpower.

“ The government is ready to return the institution to its past glory, we are not going back on this,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Resident Doctors Association of the institution recently embarked on an indefinite strike in protest of decline workforce.