Business Mogul, Sir Kensington Adebutu, on Wednesday said that as much as he would not like to dabble into politics, yet he was in full support of his son, Mr Ladi Adebutus governorship aspiration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ladi Adebutu one of the sons of the business mogul is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun.

The business tycoon said he would not like to discuss or delve into political arena, but that his sons line of career was a welcome development to him since he is an adult.

As much as I dont like to discuss politics and it is not my style to do so, my son contesting for the governorship position in Ogun is his call.

He is an adult and he has the right to choose whatever career for himself, either business or whatever the career.

Be that as it may, my son have my full support, because that is what he wants to do and I have no control over that, I have given my blessings, he said.

Adebutu said though as one of the pioneers of lottery business in Nigeria, he was not scared of competition in any form, adding that the market was big enough for all.

It is true that I changed the face of lottery business in Nigeria, yet it accommodating enough for everybody. I want many others to join in the business.

My philosophy is `the more the merrier. Nigeria is such a big country with about 180 million people and if you look at the size, we are about 20 countries combined.

So, with such size and population, there should be market for all and everybody is welcome into the business.

On many occasions, I have persuaded the government to grant license to some operators that are qualified because I have no misgiving for competition, he said.