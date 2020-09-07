The Ogun government has directed schools in the state to fully reopen from September 21, 2020.

Schools were shut down nationwide in March to combat the spread of COVID-19 and only final year students have been allowed to return since for their exams.

The Federal Government has insisted that schools will not be allowed to fully reopen until the safety of students can be guaranteed.

A statement from Governor Dapo Abiodun's office on Monday, September 7 said all classes in primary and secondary schools, technical and vocational colleges, and tertiary institutions in the state can resume for the first term of 2020/2021 session from September 21.

The Ogun government had earlier announced an automatic promotion to the next class for primary and secondary school students who were in the third term when schools were shut down.

Despite the promotion, Primary 6 students moving into state-owned boarding schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on September 12.

JSS 3 students who have now been promoted to SSS 1 will also write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October, according to the government.

As part of measures to combat COVID-19 spread, school hours will be staggered when students resume in two weeks.

Students from Primary 1 to Primary 3 and JSS 1 to JSS 3 will be in school between 8 am and 11 am every day, while students from Primary 4 to Primary 6 and SSS 1 to SSS 3 will be in school between 12 pm and 3 pm daily.

Technical and vocational colleges will operate their normal school hours of 8 am to 2 pm, while the resumption of tertiary institutions is to be determined by each one's management.

Early Child Care Development and Education classes of children between 3 and 5 years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools' reopening, according to the statement.

The government reiterated that schools must deploy pharmaceutical measures such as use of nose masks, regular temperature checks, provision of hand washing equipment, and physical distancing to combat the spread of the disease.

School managements must also decontaminate facilities prior to resumption, provide isolation rooms, and train some teachers as first line responders.

General assemblies are also suspended until further notice.

"Our approach to COVID-19 pandemic management has been deliberate, methodical, focused, inclusive and carefully balanced between life and livelihood and this has manifested in the steps we have adopted to the reopening of schools, ensuring safety of our children whilst minimising disruption in their education.

"The guidelines are applicable to all schools in the state whether private or public," Governor Abiodun said.

The governor appealed to students to take advantage of the reopening for the advancement of their education.