The Ogun government says it discharged three coronavirus patients from one of its isolation centres between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total number of discharged persons to six.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, made this known while addressing journalists on Thursday evening in Abeokuta.

She, however, said there were three other active cases still being treated just as 100 out of the 210 contact cases were still under observation in quarantine.

“Today, I have good news. In the last 24 hours, three individuals have been given a clean bill of health and discharged from one of our isolation centres to join their families and resume their normal life, thus bringing the total number of discharged individuals to six.

“We have only three active cases and they are being treated by our doctors and other healthcare workers in one of our Isolation and treatment centres.

“In addition, so far, we have identified 210 persons who had contacts with the positive cases out of which 110 underwent the required 14 days quarantine period.

“Only two of this number tested positive, the remaining 108 tested negative on completion of the quarantine period.

”One hundred others are, however, still observing the quarantine period and are being observed and monitored by our specialist doctors and other healthcare workers,” she said.

Coker further said the state would take delivery of another molecular laboratory on Monday, adding that it had finalised the installation of Mobile Testing Booths.

This, according to the commissioner, would help stem the tide of community transmission.