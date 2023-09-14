Ogun councillors impeach LG boss who accused Gov Abiodun of funds diversion

The councillors had recently suspended the LG boss over allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds among other allegations levelled against him.

The development was announced in a statement by the Leader of the Legislative Council of the local government, Fasheyi Akindele.

According to him, Adedayo was impeached after he owned up to the allegation that he diverted Federal allocations sent to the council by the State Government.

The statement reads in part, “The councillors of Ijebu East Local Government of Ogun State earlier today impeached the suspended Chairman of the local government, Hon. Wale Adedayo, over allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other allegations made against him.

“After a series of invitations by the House, which were ignored in the past, Adedayo eventually appeared before the legislative council today as the councillors continued their probe of the chairman.

“The suspended Chairman owned up before the full house of 11 councillors that he diverted Federal allocations sent to the Council by the State Government and used them for purposes other than what the State Government approved.”

Akindele further stated that Adedayo admitted to have spent the council funds till August 2023, “even when the budget was yet to be approved, whereas the laws only allow him to spend till March 2023.”

According to Akindele, the embattled LG boss also admitted that he used N5.2 million to produce 20 pieces of chairs and tables instead of the 290 chairs that the money was meant for as approved by the state government.

“On the issue of illegal levies and strikers to commercial transport operators in the local government, Adedayo said he thought the House had passed the Bill to that effect, but the Leader of the House reminded him that a bill if passed by the House, would have been jointly signed by the Leader of the House and the Council Chairman,” the statement added.

After about three hours of deliberation, the impeachment of the Chairman was put to vote, and according to the statement, five councillors voted for his impeachment, four voted against, with one abstention.

It would be recalled that Adedayo was suspended following his allegation of financial misappropriation against the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Days after his suspension, he was invited and detained by the Department of State Security Services following a petition written against him that he was making inciting comments that could jeopardise public peace.