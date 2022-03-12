Ogun building collapse: Abiodun orders probe, sets up 4-man committee

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-storey building on Ogere Road in Iperu on Thursday collapsed and killed two persons while illegally undergoing construction by the owners.

According to the governor, the four-man team comprises the Commissioner for Physical Planning, Tunji Odunlami and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Ola Oresanya.

Other members were Ololade Salami, the Special Adviser, Bureau of Lands and Survey, and Lanre Bankole, the state Commissioner of Police.

The governor urged them to look into the remote and immediate causes of the building collapse and report back in one week.

Abiodun commiserated with the families of the deceased for the unfortunate loss of their loved ones.

He assured them that anyone found guilty of or culpable in the incident would be dealt with according to the law.

“No one who violates the building codes or regulations in the state will be allowed to go scot-free.

“Such person or persons will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Abiodun had a few months ago warned against illegal construction, demolition and similar acts in the state without the required permits, promising severe action against the perpetrators.