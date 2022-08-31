RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun Assembly summons 3 ex-DGs over alleged financial infractions

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ogun House of Assembly on Wednesday summoned three former Directors-General of the State Bureau of Lands and Survey over alleged financial infractions discovered in the bureau’s 2015-2019 audit reports.

Ogun State House of Assembly (Chronicle)
Ogun State House of Assembly (Chronicle)

Lamidi stated that there was need to address the unresolved financial infractions contained in the 2015-2019 audit report of the bureau.

Those summoned were: Messrs Biyi Ismail, Wale Osinowo and Mrs Jumoke Akinwunmi, who were former directors-general between 2015 and 2019.

Also summoned were Messrs Sobande Kolawole and Usman Ojelabi, who were at various times directors of finance and accounts during the period under review.

The committee chairman also invited a former director of land services, Mr Fatai Adeboyejo.

He directed them to appear before the committee on Sept. 15.

He warned officials of the bureau against sabotaging the ongoing exercise, saying that they must ensure that all files needed at the next meeting must be provided.

“We are not going to take it lightly if you tell us any file is missing; you career officers will face the music.

“We are interested in some files in the bureau, but we have not been able to receive them. We are not after personal vendetta and are not witch-hunting.

"Whenever we request for anything, make sure you provide it to us; don’t prevent us from doing our constitutional job,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
