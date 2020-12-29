Mr Olakunle Sobukanla (APC -Ikenne), the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, had, during plenary in Abeokuta, presented the report of his committee on the budget before the whole House.

According to the report, total recurrent expenditure was increased from N141.7 billion to N146.5billion, while capital expenditure was reduced from N176.6 billion to N171.8 billion.

Sobukanla said that there were adjustments in recurrent expenditure of 29 agencies and capital expenditure of 27 others.

He said that the revenue targets of 18 ministries/agencies were modified, while internal loan reduced from N98.3 billion to N95.7 billion.

The lawmaker said the new revenue projection had been put at N121.8 billion as against the initial N119.1 billion.

He said the capital receipt was also slashed from the initial N142.1billion to N139.5billion, a N2.6 billion decrease.

Sobukanla, thereafter, moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, and unanimously supported by all the lawmakers through a voice vote.

The bill was thereafter read clause-by-clause before the lawmakers by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

Mr Yusuf Sherif, the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the third reading, seconded by Oyedeji, while the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, read the bill for the third time.

Following the passage, Oluomo directed that the clean copy of the bill be sent to the governor for his assent.