Those effected included Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu, Gateway Polytechnic, Igbesa and Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu- Ijebu.

The passage of the amendment bills had resulted in the name change of Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu to Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu.

The Gateway Polytechnic, Igbesa had been amended to reflect its new name as Ogun Institute of Technology, Igbesa, while the Tai Solarin College of Education(TASCE), Omu- Ijebu has now changed to Ogun State College of Education, Jobore-Omu.

The passage of the bills entitled,” Ogun State College of Health Technology (Amendment) Law, 2018, Gateway Polytechnic, Igbesa (Amendment) Law, 2018 and the Tai-Solarin College of Education, Omu (Amendment),Law, 2018”, at a plenary presided over by the Speaker , Suraj Adekunbi , was aimed at ensuring improved service delivery.

The passage of the bills followed the presentations of the report of the Committee on Education, Science and Technology on the three bills respectively by its Chairman, Olayiwola Ojodu.

Ojodu equally moved the motion for adoption which was seconded by Mr Idowu Olowofuja and supported by the whole House.

The motion was supported by the Whole House through a voice vote after which the bill was later read and adopted clause by clause by the Committee of the Whole House.

Adekunbi, directed that clean copies of the bills be forwarded to Gov. Ibikunle Amosun for his assent.

Earlier, the Speaker had urged the members of the coalition of academic and non-academic unions at the Tai-Solarin College of Education (TASCE) to allow the Assembly intervene to help address issues relating to the backlog of salaries and allowances.

The Speaker had made the appeal while responding to the submission of the Minority Leader, Olawale Alausa , on the need to resolve issues affecting the institution.

He implored the workers of the institution to resume to work to enable the Assembly engage necessary stakeholders toward resolving all industrial issues amicably.

Adekunbi explained that the assembly as part of its quasi-judicial functions had been engaging all concerned parties on the state of affairs of the institution.