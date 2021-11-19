Ogun Assembly orders arrest of man who parades himself as Olu of Imobi

The resolution was the outcome of the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to the assembly submitted by its Chairman, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi.

Ajayi later moved the motion for its adoption, which was seconded by Mr Ganiyu Oyedeji, and supported by all the lawmakers through a voice vote presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

According to the committee’s observations, Hassan had converted a government building to private use and disobeyed orders to stop parading himself as the Olu of Imobi.

The committee also observed that Hassan’s activities had been causing tension that could lead to a serious crisis in the community if he is not stopped.

The committee affirmed that the Onitasin of Itasin remains the only traditional ruler and recognized authority in Imobi land.

The committee directed that the Community Dispensary House at Fotedo, which Hassan earlier converted to private use be taken over by the community.

The committee also recommended in its report that Hassan should be declared wanted, arrested and handed over to security agencies for presentation to the assembly.

The assembly, in its resolution, also enjoined the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to take necessary steps to ensure that Hassan stops parading himself as Olu of Imobi.

The Committee’s report reads in part, “It would be recalled that the assembly had earlier extended three separate invitations to Goriola on Aug. 10, Aug. 17 and Sept. 2. respectively.