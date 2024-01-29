ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun Assembly inaugurates committee to investigate impeached Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House constitutes the committee which has Musefiu Lamidi (APC -Ado Odo/Ota II) as Chairman.

The impeached Speaker, Ogun State- House of Assembly, Olakunle-Oluomo. (Punch)
The impeached Speaker, Ogun State- House of Assembly, Olakunle-Oluomo. (Punch)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluomo was impeached by 18 of the House’s 26 lawmakers during plenary on Tuesday.

The committee was set up at plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi (APC-Yewa South), after she informed the lawmakers of Oluomo’s response.

NAN reports that the lawmakers had listed against him various offences, including gross misconduct bothering on highhandedness, lack of focus and transparency, financial misappropriation, among others.

Meeting for the first time after the impeachment saga, the House led by the Deputy Speaker deliberated on the former Speaker’s response.

Ajayi who presided over plenary during the impeachment advised that Oluomo should step aside pending the outcome of the report of the committee set up to look into the matter.

The House thereafter went ahead to constitute the committee which has Musefiu Lamidi (APC -Ado Odo/Ota II) as Chairman.

The committee also has Oluseun Adesanya as Vice-Chairman, with Babatunde Tella (APC-Abeokuta North), Damilola Soneye (APC-Obafemi Owode) and Lukman Adeleye (PDP-Odogbolu) as other members.

Other members of the committee are Fola Salami (APC-Ifo II) and Olusegun Odunuga (APC-Ijebu North II).

The House’s Director of Legislative Services,Temitope Hokon, will serve as Secretary.

