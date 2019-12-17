The confirmation followed a motion moved by Yusuf Sherif, the Majority Leader, and seconded by Mr Sylvester Abiodun (PDP-Ijebu North 1).

The majority leader had earlier read the report of the Committee of the Whole chaired by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, on the screening of the nominees.

Sherif said that 17 out of the 18 nominees appeared for screening.

He said that the committee scrutinised the curriculum vitae and other credentials of the nominees and they were found worthy for appointment as commissioners in the state.

“The committee therefore recommended that the request of the governor for confirmation of the commissioner-nominees be given the consent of the house,” he said.

The Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, moved the motion for the adoption of the report of the committee of the whole.

The governor had on Dec. 12 forwarded the names of the nominees to the house for screening and confirmation.